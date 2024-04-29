7,200 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $8,592,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

