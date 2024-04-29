8,000 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KALU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

