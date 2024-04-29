854 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

