950 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.19 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

