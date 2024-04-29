Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

