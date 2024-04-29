abrdn plc Buys 5,997 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Assurant by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $172.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.46 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.29.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.