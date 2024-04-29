abrdn plc Has $2.35 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

abrdn plc raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

