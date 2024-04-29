abrdn plc Has $2.77 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,911 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,104 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 38,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,850 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $27.03 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

