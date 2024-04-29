abrdn plc Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $166.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

