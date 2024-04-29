abrdn plc Sells 1,040,411 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,040,411 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.82.

GOOGL stock opened at $171.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.54 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

