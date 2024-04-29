AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 11.4% in April

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.96 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

