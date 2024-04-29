AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.55 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.6755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

