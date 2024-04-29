Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ainos stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ainos has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.10.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

