Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ainos Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Ainos stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ainos has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.10.
Ainos Company Profile
