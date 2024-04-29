Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Akso Health Group Price Performance
Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.
Akso Health Group Company Profile
