Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

