Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Up 32.1% in April

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 189,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alarum Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 3.86% of Alarum Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies



Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

