Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.63 on Monday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

