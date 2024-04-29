Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 241,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Alico by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alico by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alico by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alico stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Alico has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.17%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

