Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 42.3 %
Shares of AENTW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Alliance Entertainment
