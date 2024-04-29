Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,077 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE FOR opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

