Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

