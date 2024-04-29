Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 15,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $64.13 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

