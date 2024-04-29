Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 74.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.