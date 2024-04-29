Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.51. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

