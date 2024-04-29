Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $120.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

