Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $115,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

Carter’s stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

