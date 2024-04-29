Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,584 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Brightcove worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brightcove by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

