Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 943.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 294.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,483 shares of company stock worth $1,059,531. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.