Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.