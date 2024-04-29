Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CoreCard worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CoreCard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCard by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. CoreCard Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

About CoreCard

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. CoreCard had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCard Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.