Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

