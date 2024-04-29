Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $1,954,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in InMode by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

