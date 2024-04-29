Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP opened at $15.32 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

