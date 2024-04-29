Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 60.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGR

Avangrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.