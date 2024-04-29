Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mplx by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mplx Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $41.95 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

