Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

