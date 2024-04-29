Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 647,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.3 %

CFR opened at $107.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

