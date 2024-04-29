Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,237 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.56 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
National Beverage Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
