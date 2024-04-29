Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

