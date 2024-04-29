Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 25,657 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $280.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.