Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. CWM LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,435,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,890,000 after acquiring an additional 674,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

