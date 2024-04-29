Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,816 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

CNHI opened at $11.41 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNHI

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.