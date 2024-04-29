Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,062 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 339,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

