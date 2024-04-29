Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.