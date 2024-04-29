Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $81.49 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $74,828.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

