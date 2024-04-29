Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

