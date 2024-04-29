Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 224,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $71,024.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,264 shares of company stock worth $558,958. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Arteris by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 77.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 254,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the third quarter worth $363,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Arteris has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

