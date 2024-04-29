Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,666 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

