Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

SHW opened at $306.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $299.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

