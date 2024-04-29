Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $65.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $69.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.