Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIGFree Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,353,000.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

